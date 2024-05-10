© 2024 Public Radio East
Sea turtle with a hook in its foot rescued at ENC fishing pier, returned to the ocean

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published May 10, 2024 at 6:46 AM EDT
Emerald Isle Sea Turtle Patrol
Emerald Isle Sea Turtle Patrol officials got a call on Tuesday about a sea turtle with a hook in it’s foot at the Bogue Fishing Pier in Emerald Isle.

Officials successfully removed the hook from the Kemps Ridley turtle, which also had some old boat strike wounds that were healing.

The turtle was released back into the ocean.
Annette Weston-Riggs
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
