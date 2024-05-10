NC governor offers $25,000 reward in the baseball bat attack of an elderly Kinston woman in 2020

North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper is offering a reward of up to $25,000 in the baseball bat attack of an elderly Kinston woman four years ago.

Nell Pittman picked up an order at Jessie Bell’s Soul Food on E. Vernon Avenue on January 2, 2020, when a man with a metal baseball bat tried to steal her car.

Kinston police say the woman, who was 72 years old at the time, was hit in the head three times. Pittman was in a coma immediately after the attack, which left her with a severe brain injury.

An artist rendering of the attacker was released, but an arrest has not been made.

Kinston Police Department

Anyone with information on the woman’s attack should call the Kinston Police Department or the State Bureau of Investigation.