Man rescued hours after boat broke apart and capsized in the Roanoke Sound

A 70-year-old man was rescued Monday near Nags Head five hours after his boat broke apart and capsized in Roanoke Sound.

Nags Head Fire Rescue said the man launched his boat from 6912 South Croatan Highway, and was later reported overdue.

During the search, a pontoon from the boat was found in the marsh near Jockey’s Ridge, and U.S. Coast Guard officials say a helicopter crew found the rest of the vessel capsized in the middle of the sounds.

Later that night, Nags Head Fire Rescue heard someone yelling from the water west of Jockey Ridge State Park.

Officials say the boater was showing signs of severe hypothermia – and if he hadn’t been wearing a lifejacket the man may not have survived.

He was taken to Outer Banks Hospital.