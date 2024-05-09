© 2024 Public Radio East
NC Congressman calling for hearing on civil rights violations of Jewish students

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published May 9, 2024 at 7:29 AM EDT
U.S. Congress
North Carolina U.S. Senator Thom Tillis and his fellow Republicans on the Senate Judiciary Committee are calling for a hearing on the civil rights violations of Jewish students and the proliferation of terrorist ideology on college campuses.

In a letter to Chairman Dick Durbin, the senators said anti-Israel activists have threatened the safety and rights of Jewish university students since Hamas attacked Israel on October 7, 2023, and antisemitism has reached an inflection point over the past two weeks at several prominent, and federally funded, universities.

The memo said Jewish students are being actively targeted, harassed, intimidated, threatened, and in some cases assaulted for one reason: their heritage and religion.

They state that it’s not just fundamentally un-American, it is also a federal crime.

They have asked the committee to examine why more is not being done to protect the civil rights of students as well as the potential threat to national security.
Annette Weston-Riggs
