Greenville Police Department’s Civilian Crash Investigators hit the streets

The Greenville Police Department’s new Civilian Crash Investigators have officially hit the streets.

The three new investigators, several of whom have prior law enforcement experience, are responsible for responding to crashes involving property damage, and helping direct traffic when needed.

Officials say they will not investigate crashes involving personal injury or where there is a loss of life.

On average, Greenville Officers respond to between 300-400 crashes a month, many that are property damage only, and officials say using civilian investigators frees up officers to respond to true emergencies.

Governor Cooper signed the bill into law last year that allows municipalities to employ civilians to investigate traffic crashes involving only property damage.