Greenville Police Department’s Civilian Crash Investigators hit the streets

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published May 9, 2024 at 6:24 AM EDT
The Greenville Police Department’s new Civilian Crash Investigators have officially hit the streets.

The three new investigators, several of whom have prior law enforcement experience, are responsible for responding to crashes involving property damage, and helping direct traffic when needed.

Officials say they will not investigate crashes involving personal injury or where there is a loss of life.

On average, Greenville Officers respond to between 300-400 crashes a month, many that are property damage only, and officials say using civilian investigators frees up officers to respond to true emergencies.

Governor Cooper signed the bill into law last year that allows municipalities to employ civilians to investigate traffic crashes involving only property damage.
Annette Weston-Riggs
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
