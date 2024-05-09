© 2024 Public Radio East
ENC student to graduate with high school diploma, associates degree, and full ride to MIT

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published May 9, 2024 at 6:48 AM EDT
Craven Community College
An eastern North Carolina student will graduate on Friday with her high school diploma, an Associate in Science degree from Craven Community College and a full-ride scholarship to attend MIT.

Haley Hernandez is a student at Early College East, a high school program that allows students to take classes on the Havelock campus during high school to graduate with a degree and their diploma simultaneously.

Hernandez was also accepted to Harvard with a full-ride scholarship.

Hernandez will be graduating Friday at Craven CC with almost 260 other students.
Annette Weston-Riggs
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
