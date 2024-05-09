ENC student to graduate with high school diploma, associates degree, and full ride to MIT

An eastern North Carolina student will graduate on Friday with her high school diploma, an Associate in Science degree from Craven Community College and a full-ride scholarship to attend MIT.

Haley Hernandez is a student at Early College East, a high school program that allows students to take classes on the Havelock campus during high school to graduate with a degree and their diploma simultaneously.

Hernandez was also accepted to Harvard with a full-ride scholarship.

Hernandez will be graduating Friday at Craven CC with almost 260 other students.