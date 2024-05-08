Quarantine of North Carolina dairy herd that was under isolation for bird flu lifted

The N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services has lifted the quarantine of the only herd within North Carolina that was under isolation for bird flu.

In April, the highly pathogenic avian influenza was detected in the dairy herd, although the cows did not have symptoms, and the flu was later linked to a herd in Texas.

Officials lifted the isolation after serial testing showed the herd was negative for the virus.

The bird flu had also been found in dairy cows from Texas, Kansas, Michigan, New Mexico, South Dakota, Idaho, North Carolina, and Ohio.