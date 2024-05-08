© 2024 Public Radio East
Members of the UNC-Chapel Hill community circulating petition in support of the university's response to pro-Palestinian protesters

PRE News & Ideas | By Liz Schlemmer
Published May 8, 2024 at 6:53 AM EDT
Gerry Broome
/
AP

Members of the UNC-Chapel Hill community are circulating a petition in support of the university's response to pro-Palestinian protesters.

More than 1,400 people have signed the petition, saying they support free speech, and also support the university's disciplinary action against protesters who violated campus policies.

Last week police detained 36 people, including 10 UNC students, and arrested six following a pro-Palestinian encampment on UNC’s campus.

The petition was signed by faculty, students, parents and some who identified only as "supporters."

This petition appears to be in response to another one this week signed by more than 800 faculty and staff who condemned the university's response.
