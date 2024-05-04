Fresh Air Weekend: Jon Bon Jovi; Novelist Leigh Bardugo

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

'I can only give the best': Bon Jovi on vocal surgery and the road to recovery: A few years ago, Jon Bon Jovi stopped performing due to a vocal cord injury. The Hulu docuseries Thank You, Goodnight offers a career retrospective, plus a view of his surgery and return to the stage.

This collection may be the closest we'll ever come to a Dickinson autobiography: The Letters of Emily Dickinson collects 1,304 letters, starting with one she wrote at age 11. Her singular voice comes into its own in the letters of the 1860s, which often blur into poems.

Fantasy writer Leigh Bardugo on magic, miracles and her version of hell: Bardugo is best known for her YA Shadow and Bone series. Her adult novel, The Familiar, centers on a young woman in 16th century Spain who must hide her identity as a Jew who converted to Catholicism.

You can listen to the original interviews and review here:

