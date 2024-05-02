People are advised to avoid contact with water in ENC creek after animal waste discharge

The North Carolina Dept. of Environmental Quality is telling people to avoid fishing and wading in a portion of Swift Creek in Craven County because of a recent animal waste spill.

The DEQ’s Division of Water Resources staff were alerted to animal waste in ditches; they later determined that the waste came from St. John Farm in Grifton.

The discharge was caused by over-application of animal waste, resulting in run-off that migrated to the creek.

The incident remains under investigation, including the amount that was discharged, the cause, and any necessary corrective actions that will need to be taken.

People are advised to avoid contact with the water in Swift Creek from Honolulu Road to Highway 118 west of Vanceboro.

Swift Creek flows into the Neuse River near New Bern.