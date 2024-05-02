© 2024 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

ECU Health round table focused on rural healthcare challenges

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published May 2, 2024 at 7:37 AM EDT
From left, ECU Health Chief Strategy Officer Todd Hickey, ECU Health Chief Clinical Officer and Chief Quality Officer Dr. Niti Armistead, ECU Health Chief Nursing Executive Trish Baise, ECU Health Chief Operating Officer Brian Floyd and ECU Health Beaufort Hospital President Dennis Campbell II sit together before a C-Suite Round Table.
ECU Health
From left, ECU Health Chief Strategy Officer Todd Hickey, ECU Health Chief Clinical Officer and Chief Quality Officer Dr. Niti Armistead, ECU Health Chief Nursing Executive Trish Baise, ECU Health Chief Operating Officer Brian Floyd and ECU Health Beaufort Hospital President Dennis Campbell II sit together before a C-Suite Round Table.

ECU Health leaders recently hosted a roundtable discussion on topics that ranged from workforce development to artificial intelligence in health care.

ECU Health Chief Operating Officer Brian Floyd said the COVID-19 pandemic and the years that have followed created many financial challenges in health care, especially for rural hospitals and health systems like ECU Health, which already operated on thin margins.

Chief Nursing Executive Trish Baise said talent and workforce development is a key piece to creating a more sustainable model for health care in eastern North Carolina.

She said at the height of nurses leaving health care, ECU Health experienced a 23% turnover rate of registered nurses but now the turnover rate is down to 12.6%.

The round table brought together leaders from around the state to hear from ECU Health and gain insight on how they are looking at shaping the future of rural health care in eastern North Carolina.
Annette Weston-Riggs
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston-Riggs