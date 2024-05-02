ECU Health round table focused on rural healthcare challenges

ECU Health leaders recently hosted a roundtable discussion on topics that ranged from workforce development to artificial intelligence in health care.

ECU Health Chief Operating Officer Brian Floyd said the COVID-19 pandemic and the years that have followed created many financial challenges in health care, especially for rural hospitals and health systems like ECU Health, which already operated on thin margins.

Chief Nursing Executive Trish Baise said talent and workforce development is a key piece to creating a more sustainable model for health care in eastern North Carolina.

She said at the height of nurses leaving health care, ECU Health experienced a 23% turnover rate of registered nurses but now the turnover rate is down to 12.6%.

The round table brought together leaders from around the state to hear from ECU Health and gain insight on how they are looking at shaping the future of rural health care in eastern North Carolina.