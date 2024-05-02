Autopsy shows ENC toddler who died last summer starved to death

The autopsy of a Lenoir County child who died last summer shows the toddler starved to death.

Medical examiners say three-year-old Rylend Andrade died of starvation and dehydration. A Lenoir County grand jury indicted Chason Walker for the three-year-old’s murder last week and he is jailed without bond.

The report shows that Andrade was found in a bed with speaker wire wrapped around his neck, and two other children also in the home, and were taken to the hospital with “severe dehydration and malnutrition.”

An online obituary says Rylend was survived by his twin brother and a younger brother. It names Walker as his father, but according to the autopsy the child was being cared for by an acquaintance of his mother while she was in a psychiatric hospital.