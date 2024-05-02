© 2024 Public Radio East
Autopsy shows ENC toddler who died last summer starved to death

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published May 2, 2024 at 7:40 AM EDT
A Lenoir County grand jury indicted Chason Walker for the three-year-old’s murder last week and he is jailed without bond.
Lenoir County Sheriff's Office
The autopsy of a Lenoir County child who died last summer shows the toddler starved to death.

Medical examiners say three-year-old Rylend Andrade died of starvation and dehydration. A Lenoir County grand jury indicted Chason Walker for the three-year-old’s murder last week and he is jailed without bond.

The report shows that Andrade was found in a bed with speaker wire wrapped around his neck, and two other children also in the home, and were taken to the hospital with “severe dehydration and malnutrition.”

An online obituary says Rylend was survived by his twin brother and a younger brother. It names Walker as his father, but according to the autopsy the child was being cared for by an acquaintance of his mother while she was in a psychiatric hospital.
Annette Weston-Riggs
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
