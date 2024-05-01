© 2024 Public Radio East
USDA sampling ground beef in NC, other states, to test for bird flu

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published May 1, 2024 at 6:58 AM EDT
A variety of cuts of beef and ground beef are displayed for sale at Union Market in Washington, D.C. A new Missouri law says only products like these cuts that are "derived from harvested production livestock or poultry" can be labeled as meat.
J. Scott Applewhite
/
AP
File: A variety of cuts of beef and ground beef are displayed for sale at Union Market in Washington, D.C.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture is collecting samples of ground beef at retail stores in North Carolina and other states with outbreaks of bird flu in dairy cows for testing, but officials say they are confident the meat supply is safe.

On Monday, the USDA began requiring lactating dairy cows to test negative for bird flu before being shipped across state lines in an effort to contain the outbreak.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said preliminary results of tests of milk showed pasteurization killed the bird flu virus, and the USDA said it will analyze the retail beef samples with PCR tests as well.

Another study will use a “virus surrogate” in ground beef and cook it at different temperatures to determine how the virus is affected.

There are no known cases of bird flu in beef cattle so far.
Annette Weston-Riggs
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
