© 2024 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Federal funding will provide ecosystem restoration, climate resiliency in the Albemarle-Pamlico Region

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published April 30, 2024 at 6:52 AM EDT
State of North Carolina

Projects that will help address ecosystem restoration needs and build climate resiliency throughout the Albemarle-Pamlico Region in North Carolina will soon take shape.

 The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Director Martha Williams said the projects are part of President Biden’s Investing in America agenda, which allocated $27.25 million for restoration in the Albemarle-Pamlico Sound.

That investment will fund nature-based solutions that use natural features or processes to reduce carbon emissions and improve climate adaptation and resilience on nine units of the National Wildlife Refuge System and on State-owned game lands.

Williams said that includes the Alligator River National Wildlife Refuge, Cedar Island National Wildlife Refuge, Pocosin Lakes National Wildlife Refuge and others.
Annette Weston-Riggs
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston-Riggs