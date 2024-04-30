Federal funding will provide ecosystem restoration, climate resiliency in the Albemarle-Pamlico Region

Projects that will help address ecosystem restoration needs and build climate resiliency throughout the Albemarle-Pamlico Region in North Carolina will soon take shape.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Director Martha Williams said the projects are part of President Biden’s Investing in America agenda, which allocated $27.25 million for restoration in the Albemarle-Pamlico Sound.

That investment will fund nature-based solutions that use natural features or processes to reduce carbon emissions and improve climate adaptation and resilience on nine units of the National Wildlife Refuge System and on State-owned game lands.

Williams said that includes the Alligator River National Wildlife Refuge, Cedar Island National Wildlife Refuge, Pocosin Lakes National Wildlife Refuge and others.