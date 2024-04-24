© 2024 Public Radio East
United Methodist gather in Charlotte to discuss future of congregation

PRE News & Ideas | By Associated Press
Published April 24, 2024 at 8:09 AM EDT

Thousands of United Methodists have gathered this week in Charlotte, to begin an 11-day denominational General Conference.

Typically it is held every four years, but church leaders delayed the 2020 gathering until now due to the pandemic. Hundreds of delegates will vote on policies, though many international delegates are not confirmed as able to attend.

It's the first gathering since thousands of conservative U.S. congregations left the denomination over its failure to enforce bans on LGBTQ clergy and on same-sex marriages.

Progressive delegates will attempt to overturn these bans. Other proposals include allowing regional autonomy in deciding such policies, and making it easier for international churches to disaffiliate.
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press