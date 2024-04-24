Florida State, ACC to enter mediation in high-stakes lawsuit

A Tallahassee judge has ordered Florida State University and the Atlantic Coast Conference to enter mediation in hopes of settling a high-profile lawsuit that could dramatically impact the future of the league.

The Seminoles are pushing to exit the ACC and explore a more lucrative landing spot, potentially in the Big Ten, while the ACC is seeking to penalize the university with a hundred million dollar fee for leaving early.

Judge John C. Cooper put the two parties on a timeline to begin mediation within the next 120 days. However, a mediator cannot force an agreement, so the case could end up back in court.

Meanwhile, Clemson University, another ACC school has joined the lawsuit, challenging the conference’s exit penalty.