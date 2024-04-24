© 2024 Public Radio East
Florida State, ACC to enter mediation in high-stakes lawsuit

PRE News & Ideas | By Associated Press
Published April 24, 2024 at 7:47 AM EDT
Atlantic Coast Conference Commissioner Jim Phillips speaks Oct. 12, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. In an interview with The Associated Press, Phillips says there is a “significant disconnect” between the league’s recent reputation and its strong track record of March wins.

A Tallahassee judge has ordered Florida State University and the Atlantic Coast Conference to enter mediation in hopes of settling a high-profile lawsuit that could dramatically impact the future of the league.

The Seminoles are pushing to exit the ACC and explore a more lucrative landing spot, potentially in the Big Ten, while the ACC is seeking to penalize the university with a hundred million dollar fee for leaving early.

Judge John C. Cooper put the two parties on a timeline to begin mediation within the next 120 days. However, a mediator cannot force an agreement, so the case could end up back in court.

Meanwhile, Clemson University, another ACC school has joined the lawsuit, challenging the conference’s exit penalty.
Associated Press
