© 2024 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

HBCUs seek funding for utilities projects in this year's legislative session

PRE News & Ideas | By Brianna Atkinson, WUNC
Published April 23, 2024 at 10:59 AM EDT
The Biden administration has announced more than half a million dollars in grants for three Historically Black Colleges and Universities that received bomb threats in 2022, including one in North Carolina.
(Photo: North Carolina Central University)
The Biden administration has announced more than half a million dollars in grants for three Historically Black Colleges and Universities that received bomb threats in 2022, including one in North Carolina.

Later this week, the North Carolina General Assembly will start its short session. One of the budget items up for discussion will be adjustments to higher education funding. Among other things, the UNC Board of Governors is hoping for critical infrastructure funding.

One of the board's bigger asks will be utility funding for North Carolina's HBCUs: Elizabeth City State, North Carolina A&T state, NC Central and Winston-Salem State.

In a February meeting, BOG member Joel Ford says these universities have had significant issues with major utilities, like heat, air conditioning and even water.

“When they have to ship students off-campus to provide them with lodging where they have hot showers and heat and meals, it’s quite frankly unacceptable,” Ford said.

At last week's Board of Governors committee meetings, he and other members approved a request of over $21.5 million to divide between the four schools. It would fund emergency generator power, boiler replacements, repairs to sewer systems and other needs.
Brianna Atkinson, WUNC
See stories by Brianna Atkinson, WUNC