© 2024 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

U.S. Coast Guard again calls off search for missing boater off North Carolina coast

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published April 11, 2024 at 10:30 AM EDT
Jeffery Kale departed from the Southport Wildlife Boat Ramp at about 4 p.m. on Saturday and officials with Coast Guard Mid-Atlantic say his family reported him overdue late that night.
Coast Guard Mid-Atlantic
Jeffery Kale departed from the Southport Wildlife Boat Ramp at about 4 p.m. on Saturday and officials with Coast Guard Mid-Atlantic say his family reported him overdue late that night.

The Coast Guard Wednesday night again suspended its active search for a missing boater off the coast of North Carolina.

Jeffery Kale of Clover, South Carolina departed from the Southport Wildlife Boat Ramp Saturday afternoon and officials with Coast Guard Mid-Atlantic say his family reported him overdue late that night.

After Coast Guard crews searched for about 72 hours and covered nearly 8,000 square miles, the initial search was called off.

When Kale’s boat was found with no one aboard, the Coast Guard resumed searching for Kale. The total search grid included more than 11,600 miles, which officials say is an area greater than the size of Maryland, including Coast Guard and U.S. Navy crews and private boaters.

“We offer our sincere condolences to the Kale family during this difficult time,” said Cmdr. Corrie Sergent, Sector North Carolina deputy commander. “Saving lives at sea drives our rescue crews to train and operate every single day with the hope to bring people home safely, which is why making the decision to suspend a search is truly one of the hardest things for our personnel to make and we do not take it lightly. We are grateful to the various Navy assets, commercial assistance, and multiple good Samaritans who have also assisted in the search.”

Coast Guard Sector North Carolina officials say the boat had fishing gear engaged and was moving northeast at nearly 6 miles per hour when it was found. There was no one aboard and no visible damage to the vessel.
Annette Weston-Riggs
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston-Riggs