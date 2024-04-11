NC House speaker condemns Morrow's social media comments, will still support her on November

House Speaker Tim Moore is condemning social media posts from his party's nominee for superintendent of public instruction. But he said he'll still support Republican candidate Michele Morrow in November.

Morrow defeated incumbent Superintendent Catherine Truitt in last month's primary. She's a home school mom who made national headlines for Facebook posts calling for the public execution of former President Barack Obama and other Democrats.

Moore was asked about the comments Wednesday.

“I certainly think any comments, the ones that I've seen, are not appropriate comments at all, and I'm not gonna, you know, condone comments like that," he said, "I know she has explained some of those, but, you know, my plan is to support all the Republican nominees for office, and voters will have to make up their own mind on that.”

Morrow faces former Guilford County schools superintendent Mo Green in November.