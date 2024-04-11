ECU offering free classes aimed at slowing the progression of Parkinson's disease

East Carolina University is offering free classes aimed at slowing the progression of Parkinson's disease.

Parkinson's disease affects more than 36,000 people in North and South Carolina, according to the Parkinson Association of the Carolinas.

This Parkinson's Awareness Month, ECU physical therapist Amy Wedge says she wants people to know of the services available to them.

"When our patients are discharged, Parkinson's doesn't go away, like I mentioned before, it is progressive," she said, "There's no real programs for them. So, we discharge them, and our patients kind of declined, and then they have to come back. And it's kind of like this vicious cycle. We know that exercise can stop or slow down the progression of Parkinson's disease, so we developed this program."

That ECU program is called "PWR Moves." It combines physical and occupational therapy in hour-long classes. Exercises cater to movement, memory and fine motor needs.

The free class meets twice a week at ECU throughout the spring and fall. Registration is required. More information is available HERE.