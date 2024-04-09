© 2024 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Habitat restoration means fish found in NC and VA may come off the endangered species list

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published April 9, 2024 at 7:08 AM EDT
When the Roanoke logperch was listed as endangered in 1989, it was found in only 14 streams. In the years since, surveys and habitat restoration have more than doubled the species range, with 31 occupied streams as of 2019.
N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission
When the Roanoke logperch was listed as endangered in 1989, it was found in only 14 streams. In the years since, surveys and habitat restoration have more than doubled the species range, with 31 occupied streams as of 2019.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has determined that the Roanoke logperch, a large freshwater darter, is no longer at risk of extinction and is proposing to remove the fish from the endangered species list.

When the Roanoke logperch was listed as endangered in 1989, it was found in only 14 streams. In the years since, surveys and habitat restoration have more than doubled the species range, with 31 occupied streams as of 2019.

It can be found in larger streams in the upper Roanoke, Smith, Pigg, Otter, and Nottoway River systems and Goose Creek in Virginia and in the Dan, Mayo, and Smith River systems and Big Beaver Island Creek in North Carolina.

The Service is developing a plan to monitor the Roanoke logperch for no less than five years after delisting, to detect any change in status that would indicate it needs additional conservation or should be relisted.
Annette Weston-Riggs
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston-Riggs