After nearly 8,000 square mile effort, search for missing boater suspended

The U.S. Coast Guard has suspended its search for a missing boater who was last seen Saturday afternoon.

Jeffery Kale of Clover, South Carolina departed from the Southport Wildlife Boat Ramp at about 4 p.m. and officials with Coast Guard Mid-Atlantic say his family reported him overdue late that night.

He was aboard a white 32-foot Cape Horn center-console boat (hull number NC4431FA.)

Coast Guard crews spent about 72 hours and searched nearly 8,000 square miles in the search for Kale and his boat.