© 2024 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

After nearly 8,000 square mile effort, search for missing boater suspended

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published April 9, 2024 at 6:31 AM EDT
Jeffery Kale departed from the Southport Wildlife Boat Ramp at about 4 p.m. on Saturday and officials with Coast Guard Mid-Atlantic say his family reported him overdue late that night.
Coast Guard Mid-Atlantic
Jeffery Kale departed from the Southport Wildlife Boat Ramp at about 4 p.m. on Saturday and officials with Coast Guard Mid-Atlantic say his family reported him overdue late that night.

The U.S. Coast Guard has suspended its search for a missing boater who was last seen Saturday afternoon.

Jeffery Kale of Clover, South Carolina departed from the Southport Wildlife Boat Ramp at about 4 p.m. and officials with Coast Guard Mid-Atlantic say his family reported him overdue late that night.

He was aboard a white 32-foot Cape Horn center-console boat (hull number NC4431FA.)

Coast Guard crews spent about 72 hours and searched nearly 8,000 square miles in the search for Kale and his boat.
Annette Weston-Riggs
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston-Riggs