© 2024 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

This attorney's ideas could change how you buy and sell your home

Published March 28, 2024 at 6:00 AM EDT
A home for sale sign in front of a house in Huntington Beach. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)
A home for sale sign in front of a house in Huntington Beach. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

The National Association of Realtors agreed to pay a $418 million settlement and change the way its members charge commission.

A federal jury ruled last year that the NAR conspired to inflate costs in the housing market.

What could that mean for the way that homes are bought and sold in the U.S.?

Today, On Point: This attorney’s ideas could change how you buy and sell your home.

Guests

Robert A. Braun, partner in the antitrust practice group at Cohen Milstein.

Doug R. Miller, attorney at Miller Law PLLC. Executive director of Consumer Advocates in American Real Estate (CAARE).

Also Featured

Theresa Hatton, CEO of the Massachusetts Association of REALTORS®.

Roberta Baldwin, realtor in North Jersey with 29 years of real estate experience.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.