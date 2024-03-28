© 2024 Public Radio East
Tent city on private property in Goldsboro to be cleared out, 28 people told to leave

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published March 28, 2024 at 7:12 AM EDT
Homeless fire victims live in tents like these in Middletown, Calif. Patricia Madrigal's tent is yellow and gray.
Lesley McClurg
/
Capital Public Radio
File: Police said about 28 people are believed to be living in a tent city in Goldsboro, similar to this one in California, and they have been told they have to leave.

Dozens of people living in a homeless encampment in Goldsboro will have to relocate.

CBS 17 in Raleigh is reporting that Goldsboro police visited the “Tent City” on Tuesday to notify occupants that they trespassing on the private property in the woods between Target and the railroad tracks on Royall Ave.

Police said about 28 people are believed to be living there and they have to leave.

The department has been working with the United Way of Wake County to coordinate with local nonprofits and offer resources to the Tent City occupants who will be displaced.

They said Tommy’s Foundation, which conducts weekly outreach at Tent City, also notified occupants five weeks ago that they needed to leave by March 25.

Other organizations that would like to provide support are asked to contact the United Way of Wayne County.
Annette Weston-Riggs
Annette Weston-Riggs
