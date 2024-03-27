© 2024 Public Radio East
North Carolina the final stop on President Bidens's tour of battleground states

PRE News & Ideas | By Sascha Cordner
Published March 27, 2024 at 6:56 AM EDT
If the Obama-Biden ticket saw itself as groundbreaking, the Biden-Harris campaign will cast itself more as a rescue mission from the Trump era.
File photo: President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris stopped in Raleigh Tuesday to promote the administration's health care agenda.

It's the final stop on Biden's tour of battleground states since his State of the Union address earlier this month.

Biden touted the record 21 million people who signed up for health insurance under the Affordable Care Act, saying, "And, that includes the over 1 million folks right here in North Carolina."

Both Biden and Harris also attended a campaign fundraiser in Raleigh hosted by Governor Roy Cooper and other Democrats.

Former President Trump - who's also seeking a second term - campaigned in Greensboro earlier this month.
Sascha Cordner