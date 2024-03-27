© 2024 Public Radio East
Beach driving suspended as Emerald Isle dredging, beach renourishment project wraps up

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published March 27, 2024 at 7:13 AM EDT
Town of Emerald Isle
/
Facebook
File photo: The Point Beach Access in Emerald Isle closed temporarily in October after a large, water filled hole formed, making beach driving there unsafe.

The Army Corps of Engineers is in the final stages of a dredging project in Emerald Isle, and contractors are now removing the equipment used to take the accumulated sand out of Bogue Sound – which means a temporary beach driving ban for safety reasons.

Beach driving is closed from the Doe Drive ramp toward The Point until April 8. It’s open east of the Doe Drive ramp, but only through Thursday.

All beach driving is suspended from Good Friday through April 7th.

Town officials say about 200,000 cubic yards of sand was taken out of the ICWW crossing at Bogue Inlet and was used to nourish the beach at the Point in Emerald Isle.
