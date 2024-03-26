State looking for ISP's to provide broadband in Beaufort County

The N.C. Department of Information Technology says more than 3,000 unserved and underserved homes and businesses in Beaufort County will soon have access to reliable high-speed internet.

The state has asked internet service providers that are prequalified to participate in state broadband expansion programs to submit proposals to provide broadband to the county.

The program creates a partnership between state government, county leaders, and internet service providers to fund broadband deployment projects with $400 million from the American Rescue Plan.

More information is available HERE.