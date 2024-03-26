© 2024 Public Radio East
State looking for ISP's to provide broadband in Beaufort County

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published March 26, 2024 at 6:56 AM EDT
The state has asked internet service providers that are prequalified to participate in state broadband expansion programs to submit proposals to provide broadband to the county.

The N.C. Department of Information Technology says more than 3,000 unserved and underserved homes and businesses in Beaufort County will soon have access to reliable high-speed internet.

The program creates a partnership between state government, county leaders, and internet service providers to fund broadband deployment projects with $400 million from the American Rescue Plan.

More information is available HERE.
