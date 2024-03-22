© 2024 Public Radio East
Plan for a slightly longer hike when visiting Cape Lookout Lighthouse by ferry

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published March 22, 2024 at 4:07 AM EDT
The 163-foot-tall Cape Lookout National Seashore lighthouse is 163-years-old.
Annette Weston-Riggs
/
Public Radio East
The 163-foot-tall Cape Lookout National Seashore lighthouse.

It will be a slightly longer hike for people that visit the Cape Lookout Lighthouse by ferry.

The National Park Service says the dock servicing the lighthouse and south beaches of South Core Banks will be out of commission for some time while repairs are being made.

Ferry captains will drop off passengers north of the current dock, where the boat can come in close enough so that they don’t have to step off into the water.

Park officials say visitors will have a longer walk to get to many of the areas they want to see.
Annette Weston-Riggs
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
