Plan for a slightly longer hike when visiting Cape Lookout Lighthouse by ferry

It will be a slightly longer hike for people that visit the Cape Lookout Lighthouse by ferry.

The National Park Service says the dock servicing the lighthouse and south beaches of South Core Banks will be out of commission for some time while repairs are being made.

Ferry captains will drop off passengers north of the current dock, where the boat can come in close enough so that they don’t have to step off into the water.

Park officials say visitors will have a longer walk to get to many of the areas they want to see.