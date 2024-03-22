© 2024 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

NC dementia caregivers provided 723 million hours of unpaid care valued at $10.9 billion last year

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published March 22, 2024 at 4:02 AM EDT
Various forms of dementia can take very different courses, so it's important to get the right diagnosis.
Mehau Kulyk
/
Science Source
Various forms of dementia can take very different courses, so it's important to get the right diagnosis.

A new survey shows that both dementia caregivers and health care workers report difficulties in navigating dementia in the U.S.

The Alzheimer’s Association 2024 Alzheimer’s Disease Facts and Figures report estimates that 6.9 million people age 65 and older in the U.S. are living with Alzheimer’s dementia, including more than 210,000 in North Carolina.

Last year in North Carolina there were 373,000 dementia family caregivers, providing 723 million hours of unpaid care valued at $10.9 billion.

North Carolina caregivers and those across the country face significant emotional, physical and health-related challenges as result of caregiving as well, according to the report.
Annette Weston-Riggs
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston-Riggs