NC dementia caregivers provided 723 million hours of unpaid care valued at $10.9 billion last year

A new survey shows that both dementia caregivers and health care workers report difficulties in navigating dementia in the U.S.

The Alzheimer’s Association 2024 Alzheimer’s Disease Facts and Figures report estimates that 6.9 million people age 65 and older in the U.S. are living with Alzheimer’s dementia, including more than 210,000 in North Carolina.

Last year in North Carolina there were 373,000 dementia family caregivers, providing 723 million hours of unpaid care valued at $10.9 billion.

North Carolina caregivers and those across the country face significant emotional, physical and health-related challenges as result of caregiving as well, according to the report.