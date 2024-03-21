© 2024 Public Radio East
NC AG urges congress to fund to installation of equipment to detect fentanyl in vehicles entering the US

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published March 21, 2024 at 6:07 AM EDT
A U.S. Border Patrol agent stands at a highway checkpoint on August 1 in West Enfield, Maine.
Scott Eisen
/
Getty Images
A U.S. Border Patrol agent stands at a highway checkpoint on August 1 in West Enfield, Maine.

North Carolina’s attorney general has asked congressional leaders to give U.S. Customs and Border Protection about $300 million in funding to install equipment to detect fentanyl in vehicles entering the United States.

Attorney General Josh Stein said they already have the equipment to do it but C-B-P cannot install it without additional funding.

Agents would be able to x-ray more cars and trucks using massive drive-through screeners at the border with the technology, and while lawmakers included the funding in the bipartisan border security legislation, congressional Republicans blocked the bill earlier this year.

More than 95 percent of fentanyl seized at the border arrives in personal vehicles, and Stein said more than 27,000 pounds of fentanyl was seized at the border and ports of entry from October 2022 to the end of last September.

Stein said too many North Carolinians are dying after taking the drug and, “Playing politics with border security is disgraceful.”

Read the letter here: https://ncdoj.gov/wp-content/uploads/2024/03/AG-Stein_Fentanyl-letter-to-Congress-002.pdf

 
Annette Weston-Riggs
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
