Caller to N.C. U.S. Senator's office threatens "I will find you and shoot you" if TikTok is banned

Sen. Thom Tillis received a voicemail message from a TikTok user who threatened to find him and kill him if the social media app is banned in the U.S.

The House passed a bill last week that would block TikTok in the U.S. if China-based ByteDance doesn't divest from the app within six months of the bill's enactment. The Senate wants to write its own bill addressing the app.

The caller said, "OK, listen, if you ban TikTok I will find you and shoot you. That's people's jobs and that's my only entertainment. And people make money off there too. You know, I'm trying to get rich like that. Anyways, I'll shoot you and find you and cut you into pieces. Bye.”

Tillis shared the voicemail on social media, saying it proves how dangerous TikTok’s current ownership is.

The company’s misinformation campaign, Tillis said, is pushing people who use the platform to call their members of Congress, and callers like this who communicate threats against elected officials could be committing a federal crime.