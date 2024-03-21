© 2024 Public Radio East
Caller to N.C. U.S. Senator's office threatens "I will find you and shoot you" if TikTok is banned

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published March 21, 2024 at 11:46 AM EDT
Thom Tillis greets supporters at a election night rally in Charlotte, N.C., after winning the Republican nomination for the U.S. Senate on Tuesday.
Chuck Burton
/
AP
File: Thom Tillis greets supporters at a election night rally in Charlotte, N.C., after winning the Republican nomination for the U.S. Senate.

Sen. Thom Tillis received a voicemail message from a TikTok user who threatened to find him and kill him if the social media app is banned in the U.S.

The House passed a bill last week that would block TikTok in the U.S. if China-based ByteDance doesn't divest from the app within six months of the bill's enactment. The Senate wants to write its own bill addressing the app.

The caller said, "OK, listen, if you ban TikTok I will find you and shoot you. That's people's jobs and that's my only entertainment. And people make money off there too. You know, I'm trying to get rich like that. Anyways, I'll shoot you and find you and cut you into pieces. Bye.”

Tillis shared the voicemail on social media, saying it proves how dangerous TikTok’s current ownership is.

The company’s misinformation campaign, Tillis said, is pushing people who use the platform to call their members of Congress, and callers like this who communicate threats against elected officials could be committing a federal crime.
Annette Weston-Riggs
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
