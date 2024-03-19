Traveling by train continues to increase in North Carolina.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation says the state’s intercity passenger rail service carried more than 101,000 people in the first months of this year, 18,000 more than in the same two months last year.

That’s a 21% increase over 2023 and a 65% increase over pre-pandemic passenger totals.

Jason Orthner, director of NCDOT’s Rail Division, said investments in expanding service, improving infrastructure and advancing new projects is paying off, and the continued growth in NC By Train ridership shows that.

According to a recent report by Amtrak, Virginia and North Carolina are among its busiest stations in the Southeast.

For web, photo:

Passengers wait to board a Piedmont train at the station in Greensboro N.C.

Credit NCDOT