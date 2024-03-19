© 2024 Public Radio East
NCORR taking comments on proposed changes to Hurricane Florence recovery and resiliency programs

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published March 19, 2024 at 4:18 AM EDT
Hurricane Florence approaches the Carolinas in September 2018.
NOAA
Hurricane Florence approaches the Carolinas in September 2018.

The N.C. Office of Recovery and Resiliency (NCORR) is asking people to comment on proposed changes to funding for Hurricane Florence recovery and funding for resiliency against future storms.

Proposed changes include spending on the Homeowner Recovery Program, Affordable Housing Development Fund, Homeownership Assistance Program, Infrastructure Recovery Program and Strategic Buyout Program, among other updates.

The public comment period for both action plan amendments closes at 5 p.m. on April 15.

Drafts of the proposed changes are available here: https://www.rebuild.nc.gov/about/plans-policies-reports/action-plans
Annette Weston-Riggs
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
