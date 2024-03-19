NCORR taking comments on proposed changes to Hurricane Florence recovery and resiliency programs

The N.C. Office of Recovery and Resiliency (NCORR) is asking people to comment on proposed changes to funding for Hurricane Florence recovery and funding for resiliency against future storms.

Proposed changes include spending on the Homeowner Recovery Program, Affordable Housing Development Fund, Homeownership Assistance Program, Infrastructure Recovery Program and Strategic Buyout Program, among other updates.

The public comment period for both action plan amendments closes at 5 p.m. on April 15.

Drafts of the proposed changes are available here: https://www.rebuild.nc.gov/about/plans-policies-reports/action-plans