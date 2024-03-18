© 2024 Public Radio East
Winter storms caused significant erosion on Emerald Isle

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published March 18, 2024 at 11:05 AM EDT
Town of Emerald Isle
Town of Emerald Isle

Many winter storms have left significant erosion along the Bogue Banks beaches, and in some spots on Emerald Isle the escarpments – or sort of sand cliffs – have a drop-off of as much as six feet.

Ryan Davenport with the Carteret County Shore Protection office said they are caused by swells generated by southeast winds, which carry the most energy.

Historically, he said, these “Hot Spots” will heal themselves once Spring weather patterns arrive and southwest winds roll the sand back up the beach.

Davenport’s team will be conducting the annual island wide beach survey in Emerald Isle in late April, which will map out beach profiles every 1000’ feet down the entirety of Bogue Banks.

That data will be presented to the Carteret County Beach Commission to potential solutions if any are needed, but at this time Davenport said the odds that the sand will return with spring are pretty high.
Annette Weston-Riggs
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
