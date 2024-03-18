Winter storms caused significant erosion on Emerald Isle

Many winter storms have left significant erosion along the Bogue Banks beaches, and in some spots on Emerald Isle the escarpments – or sort of sand cliffs – have a drop-off of as much as six feet.

Ryan Davenport with the Carteret County Shore Protection office said they are caused by swells generated by southeast winds, which carry the most energy.

Historically, he said, these “Hot Spots” will heal themselves once Spring weather patterns arrive and southwest winds roll the sand back up the beach.

Davenport’s team will be conducting the annual island wide beach survey in Emerald Isle in late April, which will map out beach profiles every 1000’ feet down the entirety of Bogue Banks.

That data will be presented to the Carteret County Beach Commission to potential solutions if any are needed, but at this time Davenport said the odds that the sand will return with spring are pretty high.