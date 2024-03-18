© 2024 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WTEB HD Signals Restored

New trash trap will collect litter, sediment, and other pollutants out of tributary of the Tar River

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published March 18, 2024 at 6:13 AM EDT
(Left to right) Volunteer Coordinator Emily Fritz, Greenville Parks Facilities Manager Ross Peterson, Parks Crew Leader Bryan Adams, Sound Rivers Program Director Clay Barber, Greenville Director of Engineering Lisa Kirby and Parks Facilities Supervisor II Frank Livesay.
Sound Rivers
(Left to right) Volunteer Coordinator Emily Fritz, Greenville Parks Facilities Manager Ross Peterson, Parks Crew Leader Bryan Adams, Sound Rivers Program Director Clay Barber, Greenville Director of Engineering Lisa Kirby and Parks Facilities Supervisor II Frank Livesay.

Sound Rivers has chosen the location for their newest trash trap, which will collect litter, sediment, and other pollutants that are washed into the river system from runoff when it rains.

It will be installed in Greens Mill Run, which is a tributary of the Tar River.

The Greenville trap will be the fifth installed as part of Sound Rivers’ Litter-Free Rivers program.

It will be installed at 10 a.m. on March 27.
Annette Weston-Riggs
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston-Riggs