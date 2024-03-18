New trash trap will collect litter, sediment, and other pollutants out of tributary of the Tar River

Sound Rivers has chosen the location for their newest trash trap, which will collect litter, sediment, and other pollutants that are washed into the river system from runoff when it rains.

It will be installed in Greens Mill Run, which is a tributary of the Tar River.

The Greenville trap will be the fifth installed as part of Sound Rivers’ Litter-Free Rivers program.

It will be installed at 10 a.m. on March 27.