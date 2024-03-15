© 2024 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Labor organization asks state to reconsider decision not to adopt new infectious disease rules for workplaces

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published March 15, 2024 at 6:56 AM EDT
Workers produce masks at a factory in Sanaa, Yemen, earlier this week.
Xinhua News Agency/Getty Images
File: Now NC State AFL-CIO President MaryBe McMillan is asking North Carolina Labor Commissioner Josh Dobson to reconsider that decision. She said,” We cannot call workers ‘essential’ and continue to treat them as expendable.”

Four years after the coronavirus pandemic, the N.C. Department of Labor has chosen not to adopt new infectious disease rules for farms and construction companies. Now workers rights organizations are responding.

The petitions asked for the creation of rules to require masking, personal protective equipment and social distancing standards for work sites, employee housing quarters, and buses or other vehicles used to transport workers.

Related: Post-pandemic, NC DOL chooses not to adopt new infectious disease rules for farms, construction companies

Now NC State AFL-CIO President MaryBe McMillan is asking North Carolina Labor Commissioner Josh Dobson to reconsider that decision. She said,” We cannot call workers ‘essential’ and continue to treat them as expendable.”
Annette Weston-Riggs
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston-Riggs