© 2024 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Discussion about a new species will be part of next week's whale Whales and Whaling Symposium

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published March 15, 2024 at 6:25 AM EDT
The discovery of a new species of whale in 2021 includes a direct connection to the Bonehenge Whale Center in Beaufort and that’s one of the presentations scheduled at this year's symposium.
North Carolina Maritime Museum
The discovery of a new species of whale in 2021 includes a direct connection to the Bonehenge Whale Center in Beaufort and that’s one of the presentations scheduled at this year's symposium.

The North Carolina Maritime Museum is hosting The Whales and Whaling Symposium next week.

It’s the first since 2019 that will be held in person, after the COVID-19 pandemic.

Museum Education Curator Benjamin Wunderly said it’s an opportunity to learn about the whale species off the coast of North Carolina and the history of whaling off the coast.

The discovery of a new species of whale in 2021 includes a direct connection to the Bonehenge Whale Center in Beaufort and Wunderly said that’s one of the presentations scheduled at this year's symposium.

It’s next Friday, free and open to the public but seating is limited and reservations are requested.

For more information or to reserve a spot, visit the museum's website or call 252-504-7758.
Annette Weston-Riggs
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston-Riggs