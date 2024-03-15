Discussion about a new species will be part of next week's whale Whales and Whaling Symposium

The North Carolina Maritime Museum is hosting The Whales and Whaling Symposium next week.

It’s the first since 2019 that will be held in person, after the COVID-19 pandemic.

Museum Education Curator Benjamin Wunderly said it’s an opportunity to learn about the whale species off the coast of North Carolina and the history of whaling off the coast.

The discovery of a new species of whale in 2021 includes a direct connection to the Bonehenge Whale Center in Beaufort and Wunderly said that’s one of the presentations scheduled at this year's symposium.

It’s next Friday, free and open to the public but seating is limited and reservations are requested.

For more information or to reserve a spot, visit the museum's website or call 252-504-7758.