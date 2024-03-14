© 2024 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

NC AG urges for strengthened and updated laws for protecting children online

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published March 14, 2024 at 6:57 AM EDT
iStockphoto.com
NC Attorney General Josh Stein said the laws need to catch up to the technology, but the rules governing online privacy protections for children up to age 13 have not been updated in more than a decade.

North Carolina’s attorney general has urged the Federal Trade Commission to update and strengthen the rules technology companies have to follow under the federal Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act.

Josh Stein said the laws need to catch up to the technology, but the rules governing online privacy protections for children up to age 13 have not been updated in more than a decade.

At the same time, Stein said the digital world has evolved rapidly — with smartphones, social networks, and connected devices becoming an even greater part of everyday life.

A coalition of attorneys general is urging the FTC to expand the definition of “personal information” to include biometric identifiers like fingerprints, retina and iris patterns, and a DNA sequence, voice data and other digital identifiers.
Annette Weston-Riggs
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston-Riggs