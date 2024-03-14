NC AG urges for strengthened and updated laws for protecting children online

North Carolina’s attorney general has urged the Federal Trade Commission to update and strengthen the rules technology companies have to follow under the federal Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act.

Josh Stein said the laws need to catch up to the technology, but the rules governing online privacy protections for children up to age 13 have not been updated in more than a decade.

At the same time, Stein said the digital world has evolved rapidly — with smartphones, social networks, and connected devices becoming an even greater part of everyday life.

A coalition of attorneys general is urging the FTC to expand the definition of “personal information” to include biometric identifiers like fingerprints, retina and iris patterns, and a DNA sequence, voice data and other digital identifiers.