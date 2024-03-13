© 2024 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Poll shows NC governors race is too close to call, but many voters are still undecided

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published March 13, 2024 at 6:44 AM EDT
Attorney General Josh Stein and Lieutenant Governor Mark Robinson easily won their party’s primaries for governor. Their general election face-off is expected to be the most expensive governor’s race in history.
Associated Press
Attorney General Josh Stein and Lieutenant Governor Mark Robinson easily won their party’s primaries for governor. Their general election face-off is expected to be the most expensive governor’s race in history.

With nearly eight months until Election Day, a new poll by a Raleigh TV station shows the North Carolina governor's race is extremely close, but a lot of voters are still undecided.

The WRAL News poll of 598 likely voters shows a too-close-to-call race for governor, with Democratic nominee Josh Stein leading Republican nominee Mark Robinson 44% to 42%. But 15% of likely voters said they’re still undecided ahead of the November general election.

The poll was conducted in partnership with SurveyUSA between March 3 and March 9 and it has a credibility interval of 4.9 percentage points.

A credibility interval is similar to margin of error but takes into account more factors and is considered by some pollsters to be a more accurate measurement of statistical certainty.

Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper is term-limited and can’t seek a third straight term as governor. Cooper has endorsed Stein; Robinson has the endorsement of former President Donald Trump, the likely Republican nominee for president.
Annette Weston-Riggs
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston-Riggs