Poll shows NC governors race is too close to call, but many voters are still undecided

With nearly eight months until Election Day, a new poll by a Raleigh TV station shows the North Carolina governor's race is extremely close, but a lot of voters are still undecided.

The WRAL News poll of 598 likely voters shows a too-close-to-call race for governor, with Democratic nominee Josh Stein leading Republican nominee Mark Robinson 44% to 42%. But 15% of likely voters said they’re still undecided ahead of the November general election.

The poll was conducted in partnership with SurveyUSA between March 3 and March 9 and it has a credibility interval of 4.9 percentage points.

A credibility interval is similar to margin of error but takes into account more factors and is considered by some pollsters to be a more accurate measurement of statistical certainty.

Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper is term-limited and can’t seek a third straight term as governor. Cooper has endorsed Stein; Robinson has the endorsement of former President Donald Trump, the likely Republican nominee for president.