Patient information hacked at ENC radiology practice

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published March 13, 2024 at 6:16 AM EDT
X-ray of knee with injury.
Peter Dazeley
/
Getty Images
File: X-ray of knee with injury.

An eastern North Carolina medical practice has contacted patients to tell them their information was hacked.

Eastern Radiologists explained in a letter to patients that “suspicious activity” was detected in last fall, and an investigation found that “unauthorized party” accessed their network between November 20th and November 24th.

The information compromised varied by patient, but included patients’ names, contact information, social security numbers, insurance information, exam and/or procedure information, and other medical records.

Officials with the practice say they have taken steps to improve security that include enhancing computer systems and network monitoring capabilities.

Eastern Radiologists has locations in Greenville, Washington, and Kinston.

Read the full letter HERE.

Patients with questions can call 833-918-6270, available Monday through Friday from 9 am – 9 pm Eastern (excluding major U.S. holidays).
Annette Weston-Riggs
Annette Weston-Riggs
See stories by Annette Weston-Riggs