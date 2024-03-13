NC officials say women's cancer charity took in $18 million, only spent 1% on helping patients

The state of North Carolina has sued a cancer charity for taking in donations to provide financial help for women with cancer, but pocketing the bulk of those donations.

Attorney General Josh Stein and Secretary of State Elaine Marshall have accused the Women’s Cancer Fund and its owner Gregory Anderson of deceiving donors and violating telemarketing and consumer protection laws.

CRFI claimed to provide financial aid to women with cancer and their families but Stein said the organization only spent about one percent of donations on actually helping patients.

The lawsuit says the nonprofit collected more than $18 million from donors between 2017 and 2022, but under $200,000 went to help patients. The rest went to pay Anderson, host for-profit fundraisers, and pay for overhead costs.