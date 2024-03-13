© 2024 Public Radio East
In line with the times: NC vehicle inspection locations required to ditch dial-up internet

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published March 13, 2024 at 7:01 AM EDT
AMA Phone Bonus
Creative Commons
Creative Commons
AMA Phone Bonus

A change coming to car inspections in North Carolina might surprise many people, who may have thought it had been made years ago.  

All vehicle inspection locations in North Carolina have to switch from dial-up internet to Wi-Fi by mid-summer.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation lists about 6,000 stations in the state that run inspections and about a third of them are still on dial-up.

The change goes into effect July 1st.
Annette Weston-Riggs
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston-Riggs