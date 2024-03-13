In line with the times: NC vehicle inspection locations required to ditch dial-up internet
A change coming to car inspections in North Carolina might surprise many people, who may have thought it had been made years ago.
All vehicle inspection locations in North Carolina have to switch from dial-up internet to Wi-Fi by mid-summer.
The North Carolina Department of Transportation lists about 6,000 stations in the state that run inspections and about a third of them are still on dial-up.
The change goes into effect July 1st.