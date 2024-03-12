© 2024 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Two children at an ENC daycare may have overdosed on fentanyl they though was candy

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published March 12, 2024 at 6:10 AM EDT
In August 2022, the Drug Enforcement Administration and law enforcement partners seized brightly colored rainbow fentanyl pills in 18 states.
Drug Enforcement Administration
File: In August 2022, the Drug Enforcement Administration and law enforcement partners seized brightly colored rainbow fentanyl pills in 18 states.

Two children may have overdosed on fentanyl at an eastern North Carolina daycare.

Deputies with the Duplin County Sheriff's Office were sent to ECU Health Duplin Hospital after healthcare officials reported the suspected overdoses that happened at Lou Anna's Child Care Center in Kenansville.

Investigators said the students at the daycare had received candy, later determined to be suspected fentanyl pills, from a daycare employee.

Soon after, deputies said the children became unresponsive and were taken to the hospital.

One child’s parents turned over the supposed candy to Investigators and officials said Lou Anna’s Child Care Center is cooperating fully with the investigation.
Annette Weston-Riggs
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston-Riggs