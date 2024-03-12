Two children at an ENC daycare may have overdosed on fentanyl they though was candy

Two children may have overdosed on fentanyl at an eastern North Carolina daycare.

Deputies with the Duplin County Sheriff's Office were sent to ECU Health Duplin Hospital after healthcare officials reported the suspected overdoses that happened at Lou Anna's Child Care Center in Kenansville.

Investigators said the students at the daycare had received candy, later determined to be suspected fentanyl pills, from a daycare employee.

Soon after, deputies said the children became unresponsive and were taken to the hospital.

One child’s parents turned over the supposed candy to Investigators and officials said Lou Anna’s Child Care Center is cooperating fully with the investigation.