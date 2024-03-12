© 2024 Public Radio East
BBB in ENC warns of an increase in scams after online sports betting became legal in North Carolina

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published March 12, 2024 at 6:54 AM EDT
iStockphoto
/
iStockphoto
The scam works like this: You place a bet, and, at first, everything seems normal. But as soon as you try to cash out your winnings, you find you can’t withdraw a cent. Scammers will make up various excuses, including asking you to deposit even more money before you can withdraw your winnings. (File photo)

The popularity of sports betting has exploded in North Carolina, now that it’s legal to place such bets online, and officials with the Better Business Bureau Serving Eastern Carolinas is advising gamblers to check it over thoroughly before downloading a sports betting app.

The scam works like this: You place a bet, and, at first, everything seems normal. But as soon as you try to cash out your winnings, you find you can’t withdraw a cent. Scammers will make up various excuses, including asking you to deposit even more money before you can withdraw your winnings.

BBB officials say you’ll never be able to get your money off the site and any personal information you shared is now in the hands of scam artists.

Information on the North Carolina State Lottery Commission website shows what businesses are licensed interactive sports wagering operators.
Annette Weston-Riggs
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren.
See stories by Annette Weston-Riggs