BBB in ENC warns of an increase in scams after online sports betting became legal in North Carolina

The popularity of sports betting has exploded in North Carolina, now that it’s legal to place such bets online, and officials with the Better Business Bureau Serving Eastern Carolinas is advising gamblers to check it over thoroughly before downloading a sports betting app.

The scam works like this: You place a bet, and, at first, everything seems normal. But as soon as you try to cash out your winnings, you find you can’t withdraw a cent. Scammers will make up various excuses, including asking you to deposit even more money before you can withdraw your winnings.

BBB officials say you’ll never be able to get your money off the site and any personal information you shared is now in the hands of scam artists.

Information on the North Carolina State Lottery Commission website shows what businesses are licensed interactive sports wagering operators.