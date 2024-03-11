Teen arrested in 2023 murder outside Planet Fitness, suspect linked to a second killing

A teenager has been arrested for the 2023 murder of a young man outside Planet Fitness in Greenville.

Early in the morning on the 4th of July, 21-year-old Jayden Harrison was shot and killed in the parking lot of the gym on Thomas Langston Road.

Six months earlierr, on December 10, 2022, another young man was shot multiple times in the area of Kinsey Loop in Winterville.

Detectives from both the Greenville Police Department and Winterville Police Department discovered the DNA recovered from the Planet Fitness case matched DNA recovered in the Winterville case.

Together, with assistance from the Pitt County District Attorney’s Office, they developed a suspect in both cases.

An 18-year-old man was arrested for his involvement in both crimes, and he has been charged with an open count of murder in Jayden's case.

Because he was a juvenile at the time, the suspect’s name hasn’t been released.