© 2024 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Teen arrested in 2023 murder outside Planet Fitness, suspect linked to a second killing

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published March 11, 2024 at 6:38 AM EDT
Early in the morning on the 4th of July, 21-year-old Jayden Harrison was shot and killed in the parking lot of the Planet Fitness gym on Thomas Langston Road.
Provided by the Greenville Police Department
Early in the morning on the 4th of July, 21-year-old Jayden Harrison was shot and killed in the parking lot of the Planet Fitness gym on Thomas Langston Road.

A teenager has been arrested for the 2023 murder of a young man outside Planet Fitness in Greenville.

Early in the morning on the 4th of July, 21-year-old Jayden Harrison was shot and killed in the parking lot of the gym on Thomas Langston Road.

Six months earlierr, on December 10, 2022, another young man was shot multiple times in the area of Kinsey Loop in Winterville.

Detectives from both the Greenville Police Department and Winterville Police Department discovered the DNA recovered from the Planet Fitness case matched DNA recovered in the Winterville case.

Together, with assistance from the Pitt County District Attorney’s Office, they developed a suspect in both cases.

An 18-year-old man was arrested for his involvement in both crimes, and he has been charged with an open count of murder in Jayden's case.

Because he was a juvenile at the time, the suspect’s name hasn’t been released.
Annette Weston-Riggs
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston-Riggs