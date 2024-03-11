Online sports betting launches at noon Monday in North Carolina

North Carolinians will soon be able to bet on sporting events. Online sports books launch at noon on Monday.

The law that legalizes sports betting in North Carolina allows up to 12 sports book operators to have licenses to operate in the state a cost of a million dollars each.

For weeks, those operators have been offering incentives for sports betters to sign up with their services. Anyone 21 or older will be able to make a bet on a mobile app or online.

Leaders of the state's major professional teams have also showed interest in building on-site sports books - or lounge areas with food and drinks where betters can place a wager and watch multiple games.

Tax proceeds from sports betting will go toward gambling addiction treatment programs, grants for amateur athletes, and athletic departments at the state's public universities except for UNC Chapel Hill and NC State.