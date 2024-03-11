© 2024 Public Radio East
Hand count in Pitt County delayed by the death of an election worker

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published March 11, 2024 at 6:26 AM EDT

The required hand-eye count for the 2024 primary elections in Pitt County has been delayed because of the death of a board of elections employee.

Pitt County Board of Elections director Dave Davis said a woman who helps with the count died Sunday morning.

Called the “sample hand-to-eye count,” this audit recounts the ballots in the random precincts to ensure reliability of machine-tabulated results.

Davis said they will reschedule as soon as possible.
Annette Weston-Riggs
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
