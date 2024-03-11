Hand count in Pitt County delayed by the death of an election worker

The required hand-eye count for the 2024 primary elections in Pitt County has been delayed because of the death of a board of elections employee.

Pitt County Board of Elections director Dave Davis said a woman who helps with the count died Sunday morning.

Called the “sample hand-to-eye count,” this audit recounts the ballots in the random precincts to ensure reliability of machine-tabulated results.

Davis said they will reschedule as soon as possible.