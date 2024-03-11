© 2024 Public Radio East
Following safety review, grounded Osprey return to the skies

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published March 11, 2024 at 6:22 AM EDT
U.S. Osprey tilt-rotor aircraft arrive Sunday at the Tribhuvan International airport in Kathmandu, Nepal.
Niranjan Shrestha
/
AP
The entire fleet of Osprey was grounded by the U.S. military following the deadly crash off Japan's coast in late November, which killed eight Air Force Special Operations Command service members.

The U.S. Marine Corps has lifted the ban on Osprey flights after a safety review.

U.S. Marine Corps Headquarters made the announcement after the aircraft were deemed safe by the Naval Air Systems Command.

The crash remains under investigation.

Officials said revisions to the flight manual have been made and all 17 MC-22 squadrons have been reinstated to full capability.
Annette Weston-Riggs
