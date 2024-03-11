Following safety review, grounded Osprey return to the skies

The U.S. Marine Corps has lifted the ban on Osprey flights after a safety review.

U.S. Marine Corps Headquarters made the announcement after the aircraft were deemed safe by the Naval Air Systems Command.

The entire fleet of Osprey was grounded by the U.S. military following the deadly crash off Japan's coast in late November, which killed eight Air Force Special Operations Command service members.

The crash remains under investigation.

Officials said revisions to the flight manual have been made and all 17 MC-22 squadrons have been reinstated to full capability.