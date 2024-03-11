Bystander injured, charged with interfering in an arrest in New Bern

On Saturday, while the New Bern Police Department was making an arrest on drug possession and interference with electronic monitoring charges, officials said a bystander who was interfering with the arrest was injured.

The bystander, who was injured as a result of a fall, was treated initially by officers on scene and then taken to the hospital, treated and released.

The person has been charged with resisting and with assault on a law enforcement officer.

Department leaders said they are aware of a video of the incident that is circulating on social media, and they won’t comment until the investigation is complete.

Note: The video includes strong language that may not be appropriate for all.