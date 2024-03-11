© 2024 Public Radio East
Bystander injured, charged with interfering in an arrest in New Bern

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published March 11, 2024 at 6:17 AM EDT
(File photo: New Bern Police Department)
While the New Bern Police Department was making an arrest on Saturday, officials said a bystander who was interfering with the arrest was injured, treated and released from the hospital, and charged with obstruction and assaulting an officer.

On Saturday, while the New Bern Police Department was making an arrest on drug possession and interference with electronic monitoring charges, officials said a bystander who was interfering with the arrest was injured.

The bystander, who was injured as a result of a fall, was treated initially by officers on scene and then taken to the hospital, treated and released.

The person has been charged with resisting and with assault on a law enforcement officer.

Department leaders said they are aware of a video of the incident that is circulating on social media, and they won’t comment until the investigation is complete.

Note: The video includes strong language that may not be appropriate for all.
Annette Weston-Riggs
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston-Riggs