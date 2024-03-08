© 2024 Public Radio East
Survey shows Shackleford Bank wild horse herd is healthy

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published March 8, 2024 at 6:30 AM EST
S.Godin
/
National Park Service
Cape Lookout officials say since 2005, the number of horses in the herd has fluctuated between 105 and 126.

A new report shows the Shackleford Banks wild horses are healthy, with members ranging in age from new foals this spring to a 29-year-old mare.

Officials with Cape Lookout National Seashore and the Foundation for Shackleford Horses say there were 117 horses on Shackleford Banks at the end of last year, and the herd is 62% female and 38% male.

Of the 24 horses that are at least 17 years of age or older only one is a male.

Five foals were born in 2023.

The herd mortality rate was 10% in 2023. Officials say 12 horses ranging from 25 years of age to 5 months old died last year.
Annette Weston-Riggs
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston-Riggs