Survey shows Shackleford Bank wild horse herd is healthy

A new report shows the Shackleford Banks wild horses are healthy, with members ranging in age from new foals this spring to a 29-year-old mare.

Officials with Cape Lookout National Seashore and the Foundation for Shackleford Horses say there were 117 horses on Shackleford Banks at the end of last year, and the herd is 62% female and 38% male.

Of the 24 horses that are at least 17 years of age or older only one is a male.

Five foals were born in 2023.

Cape Lookout officials say since 2005, the number of horses in the herd has fluctuated between 105 and 126.

The herd mortality rate was 10% in 2023. Officials say 12 horses ranging from 25 years of age to 5 months old died last year.